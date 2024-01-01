Teekay Tankers Ltd’s (TNK) Stock: A 0.12% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Teekay Tankers Ltd (TNK) has seen a -5.59% decrease in the past week, with a 1.90% gain in the past month, and a 20.03% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for TNK.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.12% for TNK’s stock, with a 17.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teekay Tankers Ltd (NYSE: TNK) Right Now?

Teekay Tankers Ltd (NYSE: TNK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TNK is 23.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TNK on December 31, 2023 was 457.50K shares.

TNK) stock’s latest price update

Teekay Tankers Ltd (NYSE: TNK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 50.12. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that The crux of safe investment lies in choosing a company that is not burdened with debt. This is because a debt-free stock is almost impossible to find.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on July 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TNK Trading at 0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNK fell by -5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.92. In addition, Teekay Tankers Ltd saw 66.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.41 for the present operating margin

+27.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay Tankers Ltd stands at +21.55. The total capital return value is set at 15.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.35. Equity return is now at value 46.78, with 32.23 for asset returns.

Based on Teekay Tankers Ltd (TNK), the company’s capital structure generated 53.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.00. Total debt to assets is 32.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Teekay Tankers Ltd (TNK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.