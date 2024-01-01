Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE: TMHC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TMHC is 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TMHC is $54.33, which is $0.98 above the current price. The public float for TMHC is 103.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMHC on December 31, 2023 was 910.38K shares.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE: TMHC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.04 in relation to its previous close of 53.91. However, the company has experienced a -0.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Taylor Morrison operates as a homebuilder in several states in the US, primarily building single-home suburban buildings. TMHC’s earnings have performed exceptionally well from 2020 to 2022, but earnings have begun falling to a historical level in 2023 so far with a significant Q3 earnings fall. The earnings fall seems to be priced into the stock price, as my DCF model estimates a slightly undervalued stock even with further earnings decreases.

TMHC’s Market Performance

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) has seen a -0.04% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 17.61% gain in the past month and a 25.21% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for TMHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.53% for TMHC stock, with a simple moving average of 20.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMHC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TMHC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TMHC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $52 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TMHC Trading at 17.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +18.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMHC fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.49. In addition, Taylor Morrison Home Corp. saw 75.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMHC starting from LYON WILLIAM H, who sale 17,984 shares at the price of $54.07 back on Dec 27. After this action, LYON WILLIAM H now owns 2,877,316 shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp., valued at $972,395 using the latest closing price.

LYON WILLIAM H, the Director of Taylor Morrison Home Corp., sale 139,661 shares at $54.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that LYON WILLIAM H is holding 85,570 shares at $7,555,758 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.62 for the present operating margin

+25.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taylor Morrison Home Corp. stands at +12.80. The total capital return value is set at 19.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.51. Equity return is now at value 18.27, with 10.24 for asset returns.

Based on Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC), the company’s capital structure generated 55.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.82. Total debt to assets is 30.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.