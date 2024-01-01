Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ): A Technical Analysis

Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) is $65.55, which is $1.87 above the current market price. The public float for SUZ is 1.29B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SUZ on December 31, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

SUZ) stock’s latest price update

Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 11.43. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that NRG Energy (NRG), Thomson Reuters (TRI), Suzano (SUZ), Cboe Global (CBOE) and Arch Capital (ACGL) are some of the stocks with high ROE to profit from as Fed Buoyed the ongoing Santa Claus rally.

SUZ’s Market Performance

SUZ’s stock has risen by 2.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.43% and a quarterly rise of 8.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.59% for Suzano S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.33% for SUZ’s stock, with a 19.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SUZ Trading at 7.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares surge +4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUZ rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.78. In addition, Suzano S.A. ADR saw 25.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.60 for the present operating margin

+49.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suzano S.A. ADR stands at +46.92. The total capital return value is set at 20.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.69. Equity return is now at value 48.88, with 12.68 for asset returns.

Based on Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ), the company’s capital structure generated 240.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.63. Total debt to assets is 59.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.