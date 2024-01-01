Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) is above average at 18.83x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) is $40.44, which is -$1.56 below the current market price. The public float for SHOO is 70.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SHOO on December 31, 2023 was 593.04K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

SHOO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) has dropped by -1.75 compared to previous close of 42.75. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Steven Madden’s (SHOO) e-commerce business appears encouraging. The company has ramped up digital marketing spending and rolled out buy online and pick up in store across its outlets.

SHOO’s Market Performance

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) has experienced a -3.05% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.88% rise in the past month, and a 32.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for SHOO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.21% for SHOO’s stock, with a 22.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHOO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SHOO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHOO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $40 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHOO Trading at 12.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +10.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOO fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.29. In addition, Steven Madden Ltd. saw 31.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHOO starting from Frieders Karla, who sale 16,794 shares at the price of $41.97 back on Dec 14. After this action, Frieders Karla now owns 103,748 shares of Steven Madden Ltd., valued at $704,913 using the latest closing price.

MIGLIORINI PETER, the Director of Steven Madden Ltd., sale 3,989 shares at $34.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that MIGLIORINI PETER is holding 16,100 shares at $137,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.97 for the present operating margin

+40.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steven Madden Ltd. stands at +10.18. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.97. Equity return is now at value 19.94, with 13.30 for asset returns.

Based on Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO), the company’s capital structure generated 13.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.55. Total debt to assets is 8.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.