Steris Plc (STE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Steris Plc (NYSE: STE) is above average at 39.82x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for STE is 98.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STE on December 31, 2023 was 447.53K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

STE) stock’s latest price update

Steris Plc (NYSE: STE)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.85 in comparison to its previous close of 221.74, however, the company has experienced a 0.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that STERIS’ (STE) Healthcare segment continues to benefit from procedure volume recovery.

STE’s Market Performance

STE’s stock has risen by 0.65% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.35% and a quarterly rise of 0.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.86% for Steris Plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.90% for STE’s stock, with a 4.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for STE by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for STE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $206 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STE Trading at 5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STE rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $210.52. In addition, Steris Plc saw 19.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STE starting from Breeden Richard C, who sale 12,130 shares at the price of $208.61 back on May 16. After this action, Breeden Richard C now owns 27,970 shares of Steris Plc, valued at $2,530,439 using the latest closing price.

FELDMANN CYNTHIA L, the Director of Steris Plc, sale 2,058 shares at $209.06 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that FELDMANN CYNTHIA L is holding 705 shares at $430,239 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.73 for the present operating margin

+43.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steris Plc stands at +2.16. The total capital return value is set at 8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.13. Equity return is now at value 9.18, with 5.05 for asset returns.

Based on Steris Plc (STE), the company’s capital structure generated 53.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.01. Total debt to assets is 30.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Steris Plc (STE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.