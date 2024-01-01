Sprout Social Inc (SPT): A Technical Analysis

The public float for SPT is 47.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPT on December 31, 2023 was 645.59K shares.

SPT) stock’s latest price update

SPT) stock's latest price update

Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ: SPT)'s stock price has dropped by -2.60 in relation to previous closing price of 63.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SPT’s Market Performance

Sprout Social Inc (SPT) has experienced a -3.53% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.35% rise in the past month, and a 23.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.69% for SPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.63% for SPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPT stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for SPT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SPT in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $78 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPT Trading at 15.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +7.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPT fell by -3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.09. In addition, Sprout Social Inc saw 8.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPT starting from Howard Justyn Russell, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $55.29 back on Dec 07. After this action, Howard Justyn Russell now owns 0 shares of Sprout Social Inc, valued at $1,105,721 using the latest closing price.

Howard Justyn Russell, the Chairman and CEO of Sprout Social Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $56.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Howard Justyn Russell is holding 0 shares at $1,135,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.36 for the present operating margin

+76.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprout Social Inc stands at -19.79. The total capital return value is set at -31.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.75. Equity return is now at value -40.96, with -17.17 for asset returns.

Based on Sprout Social Inc (SPT), the company’s capital structure generated 15.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.27. Total debt to assets is 7.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sprout Social Inc (SPT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.