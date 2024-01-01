Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE: SONY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) is $15917.43, which is $13.54 above the current market price. The public float for SONY is 1.23B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SONY on December 31, 2023 was 791.20K shares.

The stock of Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE: SONY) has increased by 0.04 when compared to last closing price of 94.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-12-27 that The object of Nintendo’s (7974.T) 1980s video game “Duck Hunt” is to pick off targets just as they rise above the horizon. The bird-blasting title could offer a template for a Sony (6758.T) mobile gaming acquisition in 2024.

SONY’s Market Performance

Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) has seen a 2.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.98% gain in the past month and a 14.90% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.25% for SONY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.77% for SONY’s stock, with a 6.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SONY Trading at 8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.94%, as shares surge +10.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONY rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.82. In addition, Sony Group Corporation ADR saw 24.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SONY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.15 for the present operating margin

+33.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sony Group Corporation ADR stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 10.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.81. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 2.85 for asset returns.

Based on Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY), the company’s capital structure generated 53.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.87. Total debt to assets is 12.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.