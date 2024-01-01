SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for SGH is 49.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.68% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of SGH was 863.60K shares.

SGH) stock’s latest price update

SMART Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.22 compared to its previous closing price of 19.36. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-12-19 that MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $SGH #IR–SGH today announced that it will host its quarterly financial webcast and conf call for Q1FY2024 earnings on Tues, Jan 9 at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

SGH’s Market Performance

SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) has experienced a 3.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.68% rise in the past month, and a -22.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for SGH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.21% for SGH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGH stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SGH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGH in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $22 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SGH Trading at 16.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +13.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGH rose by +3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.11. In addition, SMART Global Holdings Inc saw 27.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGH starting from Clark Joseph Gates, who sale 2,519 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Nov 06. After this action, Clark Joseph Gates now owns 100,938 shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc, valued at $37,785 using the latest closing price.

Rizvi Ken, the SVP and CFO of SMART Global Holdings Inc, purchase 1,800 shares at $13.57 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that Rizvi Ken is holding 165,883 shares at $24,417 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGH

Equity return is now at value 6.11, with 1.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.