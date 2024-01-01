SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC) is 11.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SLRC is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) is $15.50, which is $0.47 above the current market price. The public float for SLRC is 50.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% of that float. On December 31, 2023, SLRC’s average trading volume was 236.07K shares.

SLRC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC) has decreased by -1.51 when compared to last closing price of 15.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.73% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that One of our investments finally rallied into our neutral range. Shares were a strong buy frequently in the last several months. One position resulted in a 26.7% return. We’re highlighting an alternative share with a better risk/reward profile. I also closed out one of my preferred share positions, resulting in a 21% return for about six months.

SLRC’s Market Performance

SLRC’s stock has fallen by -0.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.20% and a quarterly drop of -2.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.14% for SLR Investment Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.32% for SLRC stock, with a simple moving average of 1.80% for the last 200 days.

SLRC Trading at 0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares sank -0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLRC fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.23. In addition, SLR Investment Corp. saw 8.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLRC starting from GROSS MICHAEL S, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Sep 07. After this action, GROSS MICHAEL S now owns 227,789 shares of SLR Investment Corp., valued at $150,000 using the latest closing price.

GROSS MICHAEL S, the of SLR Investment Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $15.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that GROSS MICHAEL S is holding 217,789 shares at $150,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.69 for the present operating margin

+65.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for SLR Investment Corp. stands at +13.01. The total capital return value is set at 3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.05.

Based on SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC), the company’s capital structure generated 108.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.07. Total debt to assets is 42.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.