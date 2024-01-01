Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ: SFNC)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.31 in comparison to its previous close of 20.31, however, the company has experienced a 0.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-12-26 that PINE BLUFF, Ark., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) today announced it is scheduled to release fourth quarter 2023 earnings prior to the market opening on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ: SFNC) Right Now?

Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ: SFNC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.77x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) by analysts is $18.60, which is -$1.24 below the current market price. The public float for SFNC is 123.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.25% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of SFNC was 570.31K shares.

SFNC’s Market Performance

SFNC’s stock has seen a 0.15% increase for the week, with a 22.62% rise in the past month and a 16.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for Simmons First National Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.77% for SFNC’s stock, with a 15.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFNC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SFNC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SFNC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $26 based on the research report published on May 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SFNC Trading at 18.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +24.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFNC rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.77. In addition, Simmons First National Corp. saw -8.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFNC starting from Shoptaw Robert L, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $14.34 back on Oct 30. After this action, Shoptaw Robert L now owns 77,724 shares of Simmons First National Corp., valued at $143,400 using the latest closing price.

Massanelli Stephen C, the SEVP of Simmons First National Corp., purchase 2,000 shares at $14.15 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Massanelli Stephen C is holding 80,829 shares at $28,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Simmons First National Corp. stands at +24.85. The total capital return value is set at 6.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.38. Equity return is now at value 7.28, with 0.85 for asset returns.

Based on Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC), the company’s capital structure generated 43.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.48. Total debt to assets is 5.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.