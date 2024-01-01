Should You Invest in United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Now?

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for URI is at 1.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for URI is $517.71, which is -$55.71 below the current market price. The public float for URI is 67.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.76% of that float. The average trading volume for URI on December 31, 2023 was 755.40K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

URI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) has decreased by -0.91 when compared to last closing price of 578.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that Coming into 2023, most economic pundits were calling for a recession. However, a resilient economy proved the doubters wrong, leading to an impressive market performance, with the S&P 500 up over 20% year-to-date.

URI’s Market Performance

URI’s stock has risen by 0.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.41% and a quarterly rise of 28.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for United Rentals, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.53% for URI stock, with a simple moving average of 33.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for URI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for URI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $525 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

URI Trading at 20.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +20.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URI rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $538.13. In addition, United Rentals, Inc. saw 61.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URI starting from Kelly Terri L., who sale 630 shares at the price of $480.02 back on Nov 15. After this action, Kelly Terri L. now owns 6,249 shares of United Rentals, Inc., valued at $302,413 using the latest closing price.

Asplund Dale A, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of United Rentals, Inc., sale 14,157 shares at $475.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Asplund Dale A is holding 6,379 shares at $6,728,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.76 for the present operating margin

+39.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Rentals, Inc. stands at +18.08. The total capital return value is set at 18.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.27. Equity return is now at value 33.79, with 10.09 for asset returns.

Based on United Rentals, Inc. (URI), the company’s capital structure generated 173.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.38. Total debt to assets is 49.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 167.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United Rentals, Inc. (URI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.