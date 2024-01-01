Should You Invest in Snap One Holdings Corp (SNPO) Now?

The public float for SNPO is 17.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.25% of that float. The average trading volume for SNPO on December 31, 2023 was 46.64K shares.

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SNPO)’s stock price has decreased by -4.09 compared to its previous closing price of 9.29. However, the company has seen a -6.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Eric Steele – Senior Vice President, Finance John Heyman – Chief Executive Officer Mike Carlet – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Erik Woodring – Morgan Stanley Christopher Snyder – UBS Adam Tindle – Raymond James Keith Hughes – Truist Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to Snap One Holdings Corp.’s Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Snap-on’s Senior Vice President of Finance, Eric Steele.

SNPO’s Market Performance

SNPO’s stock has fallen by -6.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.89% and a quarterly drop of -3.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.27% for Snap One Holdings Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.24% for SNPO stock, with a simple moving average of -2.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNPO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SNPO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SNPO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $13 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SNPO Trading at 12.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares surge +24.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPO fell by -6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.40. In addition, Snap One Holdings Corp saw 20.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPO starting from HEYMAN JOHN H, who sale 2 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Aug 23. After this action, HEYMAN JOHN H now owns 1,753,266 shares of Snap One Holdings Corp, valued at $20 using the latest closing price.

HEYMAN JOHN H, the Chief Executive Officer of Snap One Holdings Corp, sale 3,440 shares at $10.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that HEYMAN JOHN H is holding 1,753,268 shares at $34,434 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.42 for the present operating margin

+33.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Snap One Holdings Corp stands at -0.77. The total capital return value is set at 2.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.69. Equity return is now at value -2.60, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Snap One Holdings Corp (SNPO), the company’s capital structure generated 75.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.13. Total debt to assets is 34.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Snap One Holdings Corp (SNPO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.