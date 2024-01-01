Should You Invest in Ranger Energy Services Inc (RNGR) Now?

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE: RNGR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RNGR is at 0.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RNGR is $14.50, which is $4.27 above the current market price. The public float for RNGR is 16.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.71% of that float. The average trading volume for RNGR on December 31, 2023 was 198.63K shares.

RNGR) stock’s latest price update

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE: RNGR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.20 in relation to its previous close of 10.21. However, the company has experienced a -1.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Ranger Energy (RNGR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago.

RNGR’s Market Performance

Ranger Energy Services Inc (RNGR) has experienced a -1.35% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.79% rise in the past month, and a -27.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for RNGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.06% for RNGR’s stock, with a -9.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNGR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for RNGR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RNGR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $14 based on the research report published on January 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RNGR Trading at -7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNGR fell by -1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.26. In addition, Ranger Energy Services Inc saw -7.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNGR starting from Leykum Charles S., who sale 85,174 shares at the price of $10.15 back on Dec 18. After this action, Leykum Charles S. now owns 4,000,000 shares of Ranger Energy Services Inc, valued at $864,516 using the latest closing price.

Leykum Charles S., the Director of Ranger Energy Services Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $10.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Leykum Charles S. is holding 4,085,174 shares at $204,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.14 for the present operating margin

+9.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ranger Energy Services Inc stands at +2.48. The total capital return value is set at 9.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.17. Equity return is now at value 10.89, with 7.31 for asset returns.

Based on Ranger Energy Services Inc (RNGR), the company’s capital structure generated 15.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.15. Total debt to assets is 10.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ranger Energy Services Inc (RNGR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.