Should You Invest in Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (DGX) Now?

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (NYSE: DGX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DGX is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DGX is $145.89, which is $8.01 above the current market price. The public float for DGX is 111.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.29% of that float. The average trading volume for DGX on December 31, 2023 was 938.52K shares.

The stock price of Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (NYSE: DGX) has surged by 0.16 when compared to previous closing price of 137.66, but the company has seen a 1.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Quest Diagnostics (DGX) launches the new 88-Compound NPS test panel to address the changing drug epidemic.

DGX’s Market Performance

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (DGX) has experienced a 1.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.93% rise in the past month, and a 13.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for DGX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.88% for DGX stock, with a simple moving average of 2.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DGX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DGX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DGX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $160 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DGX Trading at 3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.87%, as shares surge +0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGX rose by +1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.70. In addition, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. saw -11.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DGX starting from Doherty Catherine T., who sale 5,307 shares at the price of $140.55 back on Mar 07. After this action, Doherty Catherine T. now owns 67,810 shares of Quest Diagnostics, Inc., valued at $745,899 using the latest closing price.

PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E, the SVP & General Counsel of Quest Diagnostics, Inc., sale 4,754 shares at $140.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E is holding 38,527 shares at $668,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.41 for the present operating margin

+33.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quest Diagnostics, Inc. stands at +9.53. The total capital return value is set at 14.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.84. Equity return is now at value 11.99, with 5.68 for asset returns.

Based on Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (DGX), the company’s capital structure generated 79.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.44. Total debt to assets is 36.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (DGX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.