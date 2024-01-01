Should You Invest in Montauk Renewables Inc (MNTK) Now?

Montauk Renewables Inc (NASDAQ: MNTK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MNTK is at -0.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MNTK is 45.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.71% of that float. The average trading volume for MNTK on December 31, 2023 was 258.54K shares.

MNTK) stock’s latest price update

Montauk Renewables Inc (NASDAQ: MNTK)’s stock price has decreased by -1.44 compared to its previous closing price of 9.04. However, the company has seen a -0.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-25 that Montauk Renewables is a renewable energy company specializing in the recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil sources. The company has a strong operating portfolio with 12 RNG projects and three Renewable Electricity projects across six states. Recent earnings were in line with expectations, and the company’s balance sheet appears stable, with sufficient resources for future opportunities.

MNTK’s Market Performance

Montauk Renewables Inc (MNTK) has seen a -0.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.51% decline in the past month and a -2.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.58% for MNTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.04% for MNTK’s stock, with a 6.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNTK stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for MNTK by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for MNTK in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $9 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MNTK Trading at -4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNTK fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.89. In addition, Montauk Renewables Inc saw -19.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MNTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.77 for the present operating margin

+63.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Montauk Renewables Inc stands at +16.49. The total capital return value is set at 20.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.83. Equity return is now at value 6.98, with 4.81 for asset returns.

Based on Montauk Renewables Inc (MNTK), the company’s capital structure generated 33.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.13. Total debt to assets is 21.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Montauk Renewables Inc (MNTK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.