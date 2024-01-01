Should You Invest in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) Now?

The public float for MRNS is 51.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.56% of that float. The average trading volume for MRNS on December 31, 2023 was 432.79K shares.

MRNS) stock’s latest price update

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.09 in relation to its previous close of 10.99. However, the company has experienced a 11.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Sonya Weigle – SVP, IR Scott Braunstein – CEO, President & Chairman Christina Shafer – Chief Commercial Officer Joseph Hulihan – Chief Medical Officer Steven Pfanstiel – COO, CFO & Treasurer Thomas Lyons – Chief Business Officer Conference Call Participants Brian Abrahams – RBC Capital Markets Joseph Thome – TD Cowen Joon Lee – Truist Securities Andrew Tsai – Jefferies Marc Goodman – Leerink Partners Charles Duncan – Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. Douglas Tsao – H.C. Wainwright & Co. Operator Greetings and welcome to the Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Call.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

MRNS’s Market Performance

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) has experienced a 11.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 61.04% rise in the past month, and a 35.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.76% for MRNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.87% for MRNS’s stock, with a 35.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRNS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MRNS by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for MRNS in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $9 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MRNS Trading at 45.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares surge +61.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRNS rose by +11.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.13. In addition, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 173.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRNS starting from Braunstein Scott, who sale 30 shares at the price of $8.94 back on Aug 08. After this action, Braunstein Scott now owns 160,762 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $268 using the latest closing price.

Pfanstiel Steven, the CFO AND COO of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 14 shares at $8.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Pfanstiel Steven is holding 49,324 shares at $125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-442.69 for the present operating margin

+96.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -77.78. The total capital return value is set at -78.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.92. Equity return is now at value -196.20, with -69.47 for asset returns.

Based on Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS), the company’s capital structure generated 62.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.62. Total debt to assets is 28.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -9.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.