Should You Invest in Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) Now?

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CLH is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CLH is $185.08, which is $10.57 above the current market price. The public float for CLH is 50.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.06% of that float. The average trading volume for CLH on December 31, 2023 was 302.79K shares.

CLH) stock’s latest price update

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH)’s stock price has plunge by -0.82relation to previous closing price of 175.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.87% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that Ocean tech stocks are seeing a resurgence recently, as ongoing sustainability concerns shift investor attention towards the open seas. Companies as diverse as wind farming, desalination, shipping, and more all leverage the deep blue sea to improve our global climate impact.

CLH’s Market Performance

Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) has seen a -0.87% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.96% gain in the past month and a 4.27% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for CLH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.86% for CLH’s stock, with a 10.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLH stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CLH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLH in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $206 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLH Trading at 6.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLH fell by -0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.67. In addition, Clean Harbors, Inc. saw 52.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLH starting from MCKIM ALAN S, who sale 17,453 shares at the price of $178.37 back on Dec 20. After this action, MCKIM ALAN S now owns 2,672,211 shares of Clean Harbors, Inc., valued at $3,113,092 using the latest closing price.

Harrison Robert W., the EVP, EHS of Clean Harbors, Inc., sale 122 shares at $166.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Harrison Robert W. is holding 3,369 shares at $20,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.29 for the present operating margin

+24.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clean Harbors, Inc. stands at +7.97. The total capital return value is set at 14.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.57. Equity return is now at value 17.99, with 5.88 for asset returns.

Based on Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH), the company’s capital structure generated 134.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.43. Total debt to assets is 42.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.