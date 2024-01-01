ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, SWAV stock has gone down by -0.25%, with a monthly gain of 11.79% and a quarterly plunge of -4.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.75% for ShockWave Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.78% for SWAV’s stock, with a -18.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ShockWave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV) Right Now?

ShockWave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SWAV is 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SWAV is $232.45, which is $41.89 above the current price. The public float for SWAV is 36.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWAV on December 31, 2023 was 613.24K shares.

SWAV) stock’s latest price update

ShockWave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 191.29. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that Shockwave Medical is a med-tech company that utilizes Intravascular Lithotripsy technology to treat cardiovascular diseases. The company has a significant market presence and stands to capture a significant share of the expanding global cardiovascular intervention market. Shockwave has impressive financial metrics, positioning it as a standout choice for investors seeking profitability and exponential growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWAV stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SWAV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SWAV in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $218 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SWAV Trading at 2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWAV fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $184.41. In addition, ShockWave Medical Inc saw -7.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWAV starting from Zacharias Isaac, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $192.50 back on Dec 26. After this action, Zacharias Isaac now owns 41,606 shares of ShockWave Medical Inc, valued at $770,000 using the latest closing price.

Godshall Douglas Evan, the President & CEO of ShockWave Medical Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $187.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Godshall Douglas Evan is holding 141,057 shares at $938,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.35 for the present operating margin

+86.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for ShockWave Medical Inc stands at +44.10. The total capital return value is set at 28.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.69. Equity return is now at value 50.96, with 25.02 for asset returns.

Based on ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV), the company’s capital structure generated 11.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.57. Total debt to assets is 9.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.