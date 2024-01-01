SharkNinja Inc. (SN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SN is 57.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SN on December 31, 2023 was 916.04K shares.

SN) stock’s latest price update

SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE: SN)’s stock price has dropped by -0.58 in relation to previous closing price of 51.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that If you are looking for stocks that are well positioned to maintain their recent uptrend, SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our “Recent Price Strength” screen.

SN’s Market Performance

SharkNinja Inc. (SN) has experienced a 1.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.61% rise in the past month, and a 13.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for SN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.15% for SN’s stock, with a 24.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for SN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $61 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SN Trading at 12.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SN rose by +1.31%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.34. In addition, SharkNinja Inc. saw 23.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.65 for the present operating margin

+37.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for SharkNinja Inc. stands at +6.25. The total capital return value is set at 13.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.33.

Based on SharkNinja Inc. (SN), the company’s capital structure generated 27.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.84. Total debt to assets is 15.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.57.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SharkNinja Inc. (SN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.