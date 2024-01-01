Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, SHAK stock has gone up by 0.52%, with a monthly gain of 22.78% and a quarterly surge of 27.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for Shake Shack Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.95% for SHAK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) Right Now?

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2353.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) by analysts is $70.25, which is -$3.87 below the current market price. The public float for SHAK is 37.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.25% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of SHAK was 793.38K shares.

SHAK) stock’s latest price update

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK)’s stock price has dropped by -1.81 in relation to previous closing price of 75.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Shake Shack (SHAK) benefits from expansion efforts, robust same-shack sales and digitalization.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHAK stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for SHAK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SHAK in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $74 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHAK Trading at 18.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +22.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHAK rose by +0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.34. In addition, Shake Shack Inc saw 78.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHAK starting from Flug Jeffrey, who sale 771 shares at the price of $75.07 back on Dec 26. After this action, Flug Jeffrey now owns 5,740 shares of Shake Shack Inc, valued at $57,877 using the latest closing price.

Flug Jeffrey, the Director of Shake Shack Inc, sale 1,987 shares at $69.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Flug Jeffrey is holding 6,511 shares at $138,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.05 for the present operating margin

+5.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shake Shack Inc stands at -2.68. The total capital return value is set at -0.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.26. Equity return is now at value 0.57, with 0.15 for asset returns.

Based on Shake Shack Inc (SHAK), the company’s capital structure generated 182.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.58. Total debt to assets is 48.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.