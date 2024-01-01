Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SRG is 2.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) is $14.00, which is $4.65 above the current market price. The public float for SRG is 38.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.42% of that float. On December 31, 2023, SRG’s average trading volume was 341.52K shares.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG)’s stock price has plunge by -3.41relation to previous closing price of 9.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.27% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that The commercial real estate market has created a perfect storm for REIT short sellers due to rising rates, debt maturities, loan defaults, and the office sector meltdown. Shorting stocks can be dangerous, especially for novice investors, as potential losses are limitless if the stock goes up. SL Green Realty, Medical Properties Trust, Seritage Growth Properties, and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust are among the most shorted REITs.

SRG’s Market Performance

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) has seen a -1.27% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.31% gain in the past month and a 20.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for SRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.69% for SRG stock, with a simple moving average of 13.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRG stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for SRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRG in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $14 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRG Trading at 9.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRG fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.21. In addition, Seritage Growth Properties saw -20.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRG starting from Yakira Capital Management, Inc, who purchase 298 shares at the price of $23.87 back on Dec 20. After this action, Yakira Capital Management, Inc now owns 285,904 shares of Seritage Growth Properties, valued at $7,113 using the latest closing price.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc, the 10% Owner of Seritage Growth Properties, purchase 2,248 shares at $23.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Yakira Capital Management, Inc is holding 285,606 shares at $53,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.37 for the present operating margin

+0.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seritage Growth Properties stands at -69.20. The total capital return value is set at -2.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.15. Equity return is now at value -11.14, with -4.31 for asset returns.

Based on Seritage Growth Properties (SRG), the company’s capital structure generated 143.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.86. Total debt to assets is 55.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 41.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.