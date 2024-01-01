SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for SLQT is 132.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of SLQT was 475.98K shares.

The stock of SelectQuote Inc (NYSE: SLQT) has decreased by -4.86 when compared to last closing price of 1.44.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that SelectQuote, Inc. is a small-cap online insurance broker with a stock that has had a huge decline since coming public in early 2020. However, the company has made some progress in reducing costs and the shares saw some significant insider purchases in May and September of this year. Time to buy into this improving story? An analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

SLQT’s Market Performance

SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) has seen a -9.27% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.03% gain in the past month and a 17.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.61% for SLQT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.21% for SLQT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLQT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SLQT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SLQT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $4 based on the research report published on April 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SLQT Trading at 3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares surge +8.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLQT fell by -9.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4065. In addition, SelectQuote Inc saw 103.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLQT starting from Matthews Joshua Brandon, who purchase 97,500 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Sep 18. After this action, Matthews Joshua Brandon now owns 400,937 shares of SelectQuote Inc, valued at $113,295 using the latest closing price.

GRANT W THOMAS II, the Director of SelectQuote Inc, purchase 220,100 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that GRANT W THOMAS II is holding 220,100 shares at $256,637 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.16 for the present operating margin

The net margin for SelectQuote Inc stands at -5.84. The total capital return value is set at 1.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.41. Equity return is now at value -13.99, with -3.89 for asset returns.

Based on SelectQuote Inc (SLQT), the company’s capital structure generated 210.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.84. Total debt to assets is 50.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 199.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.