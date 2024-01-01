Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR): A Technical Analysis

Select Water Solutions Inc (NYSE: WTTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR) is $11.25, which is $3.66 above the current market price. The public float for WTTR is 90.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WTTR on December 31, 2023 was 714.35K shares.

WTTR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Select Water Solutions Inc (NYSE: WTTR) has decreased by -0.39 when compared to last closing price of 7.62. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that The headline numbers for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

WTTR’s Market Performance

Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR) has seen a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.27% gain in the past month and a -4.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for WTTR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.24% for WTTR’s stock, with a -0.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTTR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WTTR by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for WTTR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on March 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WTTR Trading at 2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +1.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTTR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.43. In addition, Select Water Solutions Inc saw -17.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTTR starting from Szymanski Brian, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $8.32 back on Sep 05. After this action, Szymanski Brian now owns 89,024 shares of Select Water Solutions Inc, valued at $108,160 using the latest closing price.

Skarke Michael, the EVP, COO of Select Water Solutions Inc, sale 15,333 shares at $8.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Skarke Michael is holding 368,785 shares at $124,688 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTTR

Equity return is now at value 7.68, with 4.83 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.