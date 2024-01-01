SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ: SEIC) has plunged by -0.58 when compared to previous closing price of 63.92, but the company has seen a -1.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that SEI Investments (SEIC) acquires cloud-based technology platform Altigo in an effort to expand its opportunity in the alternative investments space.

Is It Worth Investing in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ: SEIC) Right Now?

SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ: SEIC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.85x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) by analysts is $63.50, which is -$0.05 below the current market price. The public float for SEIC is 108.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of SEIC was 539.63K shares.

SEIC’s Market Performance

SEIC’s stock has seen a -1.37% decrease for the week, with a 9.80% rise in the past month and a 5.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for SEI Investments Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.68% for SEIC’s stock, with a 7.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEIC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SEIC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEIC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $60 based on the research report published on March 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SEIC Trading at 8.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares surge +8.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEIC fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.13. In addition, SEI Investments Co. saw 9.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEIC starting from WEST ALFRED P JR, who sale 4,700 shares at the price of $59.97 back on Dec 04. After this action, WEST ALFRED P JR now owns 8,030,834 shares of SEI Investments Co., valued at $281,854 using the latest closing price.

WEST ALFRED P JR, the Executive Chairman of SEI Investments Co., sale 29,343 shares at $59.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that WEST ALFRED P JR is holding 8,029,315 shares at $1,754,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.80 for the present operating margin

+84.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for SEI Investments Co. stands at +23.91. The total capital return value is set at 24.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.38. Equity return is now at value 22.61, with 19.34 for asset returns.

Based on SEI Investments Co. (SEIC), the company’s capital structure generated 1.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.47. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.