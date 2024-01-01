Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (SCRM) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, SCRM stock has gone up by 0.38%, with a monthly gain of 0.66% and a quarterly surge of 1.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.34% for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.20% for SCRM’s stock, with a 2.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SCRM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SCRM) is above average at 30.75x. The 36-month beta value for SCRM is also noteworthy at 0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SCRM is 73.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume of SCRM on December 31, 2023 was 282.33K shares.

SCRM) stock’s latest price update

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SCRM) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 10.60. However, the company has experienced a 0.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Lionsgate (LGF.A) plans to create a standalone company, Lionsgate Studios, by merging the Lionsgate Studio Business with Screaming Eagle in a $4.6 billion deal.

SCRM Trading at 0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.31%, as shares surge +0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCRM rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.58. In addition, Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp saw 6.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCRM

The total capital return value is set at -0.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.16. Equity return is now at value 4.36, with 4.19 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (SCRM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.