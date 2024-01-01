Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, SSL stock has gone down by -0.70%, with a monthly decline of -13.49% and a quarterly plunge of -27.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for Sasol Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.15% for SSL’s stock, with a -21.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sasol Ltd ADR (NYSE: SSL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sasol Ltd ADR (NYSE: SSL) is above average at 12.06x. The 36-month beta value for SSL is also noteworthy at 2.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SSL is $307.25, which is $6.64 above than the current price. The public float for SSL is 628.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. The average trading volume of SSL on December 31, 2023 was 457.99K shares.

SSL) stock’s latest price update

Sasol Ltd ADR (NYSE: SSL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.40 in relation to its previous close of 9.90. However, the company has experienced a -0.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2023-11-20 that Sasol Ltd. picked energy operations and technology executive Simon Baloyi as the next CEO. Jennifer Zabasajja reports.

SSL Trading at -13.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -9.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSL fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.87. In addition, Sasol Ltd ADR saw -36.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+29.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sasol Ltd ADR stands at +3.04. The total capital return value is set at 17.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.98. Equity return is now at value 4.78, with 2.16 for asset returns.

Based on Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL), the company’s capital structure generated 71.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.66. Total debt to assets is 32.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.