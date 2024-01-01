Sanmina Corp (SANM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.61 compared to its previous closing price of 52.21. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-31 that In the stock market, certain hidden treasures often escape the spotlight and are overshadowed by industry giants. These companies harbor immense potential to become stocks to double your money.

Is It Worth Investing in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) is above average at 9.89x. The 36-month beta value for SANM is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SANM is $56.33, which is $4.96 above than the current price. The public float for SANM is 55.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.02% of that float. The average trading volume of SANM on December 31, 2023 was 473.39K shares.

SANM’s Market Performance

The stock of Sanmina Corp (SANM) has seen a -1.04% decrease in the past week, with a 3.01% rise in the past month, and a -5.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for SANM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.45% for SANM’s stock, with a -5.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SANM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SANM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SANM by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SANM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $45 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SANM Trading at 1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SANM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SANM fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.20. In addition, Sanmina Corp saw -10.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SANM starting from Hedley David V III, who sale 392 shares at the price of $51.89 back on Dec 18. After this action, Hedley David V III now owns 3,148 shares of Sanmina Corp, valued at $20,341 using the latest closing price.

DELANEY EUGENE A, the Director of Sanmina Corp, sale 8,598 shares at $50.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that DELANEY EUGENE A is holding 97,867 shares at $430,115 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SANM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.17 for the present operating margin

+8.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanmina Corp stands at +3.47. The total capital return value is set at 18.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.97. Equity return is now at value 15.38, with 6.37 for asset returns.

Based on Sanmina Corp (SANM), the company’s capital structure generated 19.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.26. Total debt to assets is 8.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Sanmina Corp (SANM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.