Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The public float for SAFE is 48.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SAFE on December 31, 2023 was 571.35K shares.

SAFE) stock’s latest price update

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.39 in relation to its previous close of 23.73. However, the company has experienced a 3.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-31 that I don’t want to put my money into lackluster or even mere “decent” holdings. And you shouldn’t either. That should be an automatic new year’s resolution – even if you hate making them.

SAFE’s Market Performance

SAFE’s stock has risen by 3.77% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.30% and a quarterly rise of 31.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.96% for Safehold Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.28% for SAFE stock, with a simple moving average of 3.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAFE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SAFE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SAFE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $33 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SAFE Trading at 21.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +18.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAFE rose by +3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.41. In addition, Safehold Inc. saw -15.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAFE starting from NYDICK JAY S, who sale 8,046 shares at the price of $23.00 back on Dec 19. After this action, NYDICK JAY S now owns 30,000 shares of Safehold Inc., valued at $185,058 using the latest closing price.

NYDICK JAY S, the Director of Safehold Inc., sale 10,500 shares at $23.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that NYDICK JAY S is holding 21,942 shares at $241,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.83 for the present operating margin

+23.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safehold Inc. stands at +307.77. The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.52. Equity return is now at value -8.97, with -3.55 for asset returns.

Based on Safehold Inc. (SAFE), the company’s capital structure generated 120.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.69. Total debt to assets is 52.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Safehold Inc. (SAFE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.