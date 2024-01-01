Sachem Capital Corp (SACH) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sachem Capital Corp (AMEX: SACH) is 8.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SACH is 1.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sachem Capital Corp (SACH) is $4.38, which is $0.64 above the current market price. The public float for SACH is 43.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. On December 31, 2023, SACH’s average trading volume was 281.94K shares.

SACH) stock’s latest price update

Sachem Capital Corp (AMEX: SACH)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.58 in comparison to its previous close of 3.80, however, the company has experienced a 0.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-19 that Sachem Capital’s new dividend is 109% covered by its fiscal 2023 third-quarter net income. Net income per share only grew by 1 cent from its year-ago comp on the back of the incredibly dilutive issue of new equity. The specter of another dividend cut remains as non-performing loans at 17% remain robust but could improve as the Fed stops further rate hikes.

SACH’s Market Performance

Sachem Capital Corp (SACH) has experienced a 0.54% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.31% rise in the past month, and a 5.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for SACH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.29% for SACH’s stock, with a 6.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SACH Trading at 4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SACH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SACH rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.79. In addition, Sachem Capital Corp saw 13.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SACH starting from Bernhard Leslie, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $3.58 back on Nov 22. After this action, Bernhard Leslie now owns 8,250 shares of Sachem Capital Corp, valued at $9,859 using the latest closing price.

Bernhard Leslie, the Director of Sachem Capital Corp, sale 1,900 shares at $3.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Bernhard Leslie is holding 11,000 shares at $6,821 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SACH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+78.42 for the present operating margin

+99.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sachem Capital Corp stands at +37.85. The total capital return value is set at 9.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.98. Equity return is now at value 10.24, with 3.88 for asset returns.

Based on Sachem Capital Corp (SACH), the company’s capital structure generated 150.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.03. Total debt to assets is 57.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sachem Capital Corp (SACH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.