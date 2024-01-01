Ryder System, Inc. (R) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 115.27. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that While encouraging 2023 earnings outlook and shareholder-friendly moves raise optimism about Ryder (R), high capital expenditures and weak liquidity position raise concern about the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) Right Now?

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for R is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for R is $111.17, which is -$3.89 below the current price. The public float for R is 43.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of R on December 31, 2023 was 327.16K shares.

R’s Market Performance

The stock of Ryder System, Inc. (R) has seen a -1.88% decrease in the past week, with a 7.40% rise in the past month, and a 7.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for R. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.54% for R’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.02% for the last 200 days.

R Trading at 9.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought R to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +7.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, R fell by -1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.52. In addition, Ryder System, Inc. saw 37.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at R starting from Fatovic Robert D, who sale 21,656 shares at the price of $107.13 back on Nov 29. After this action, Fatovic Robert D now owns 971 shares of Ryder System, Inc., valued at $2,320,007 using the latest closing price.

Fatovic Robert D, the EVP, CLO & Corp. Secretary of Ryder System, Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $106.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Fatovic Robert D is holding 52,314 shares at $1,065,108 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for R

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.12 for the present operating margin

+19.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryder System, Inc. stands at +7.14. The total capital return value is set at 9.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.23. Equity return is now at value 15.67, with 3.21 for asset returns.

Based on Ryder System, Inc. (R), the company’s capital structure generated 241.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.69. Total debt to assets is 49.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ryder System, Inc. (R) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.