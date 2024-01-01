Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RYAAY) has decreased by -1.08 when compared to last closing price of 134.82.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Passenger revenues across the globe are anticipated to be $717 billion in 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RYAAY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RYAAY) is 12.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RYAAY is 1.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) is $24.23, which is $24.08 above the current market price. The public float for RYAAY is 227.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. On December 31, 2023, RYAAY’s average trading volume was 569.91K shares.

RYAAY’s Market Performance

RYAAY’s stock has seen a -0.32% decrease for the week, with a 12.73% rise in the past month and a 37.19% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.95% for RYAAY’s stock, with a 29.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RYAAY Trading at 18.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +12.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAAY fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.05. In addition, Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR saw 78.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.39 for the present operating margin

+19.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR stands at +12.19. The total capital return value is set at 14.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.60. Equity return is now at value 31.23, with 14.37 for asset returns.

Based on Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY), the company’s capital structure generated 72.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.18. Total debt to assets is 25.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 189.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.