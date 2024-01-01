RPM International, Inc. (RPM) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, RPM stock has gone down by -0.01%, with a monthly gain of 10.24% and a quarterly surge of 17.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.38% for RPM International, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.33% for RPM’s stock, with a 20.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RPM International, Inc. (NYSE: RPM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for RPM International, Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is above average at 28.16x. The 36-month beta value for RPM is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for RPM is $108.62, which is -$3.01 below than the current price. The public float for RPM is 127.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume of RPM on December 31, 2023 was 620.36K shares.

RPM) stock’s latest price update

RPM International, Inc. (NYSE: RPM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.43 in relation to its previous close of 112.11. However, the company has experienced a -0.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that RPM International is a materials conglomerate with a strong track record of growth and profitability. The company’s diverse portfolio of market-leading brands and its scale contribute to its success. RPM is well-positioned to benefit from global trends such as infrastructure spending and the reshoring of manufacturing.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RPM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RPM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $118 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RPM Trading at 9.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.89%, as shares surge +8.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPM fell by -0.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.52. In addition, RPM International, Inc. saw 14.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPM starting from Nance Frederick R., who sale 1,266 shares at the price of $97.77 back on Nov 10. After this action, Nance Frederick R. now owns 10,015 shares of RPM International, Inc., valued at $123,773 using the latest closing price.

SULLIVAN FRANK C, the Chairman and CEO of RPM International, Inc., sale 47,447 shares at $96.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that SULLIVAN FRANK C is holding 1,117,072 shares at $4,556,492 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.77 for the present operating margin

+37.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPM International, Inc. stands at +6.57. The total capital return value is set at 15.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.29. Equity return is now at value 23.77, with 7.52 for asset returns.

Based on RPM International, Inc. (RPM), the company’s capital structure generated 141.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.59. Total debt to assets is 44.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In summary, RPM International, Inc. (RPM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.