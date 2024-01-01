Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) by analysts is $143.45, which is $22.49 above the current market price. The public float for RGLD is 65.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.17% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of RGLD was 381.02K shares.

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.85 compared to its previous closing price of 122.00. However, the company has seen a -0.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that ABM Industries extends its 56-year streak of dividend increases with a 2.3% increase.

RGLD’s Market Performance

Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) has seen a -0.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.49% decline in the past month and a 13.76% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for RGLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.32% for RGLD stock, with a simple moving average of 1.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGLD stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RGLD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RGLD in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $145 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RGLD Trading at 5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGLD fell by -0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.53. In addition, Royal Gold, Inc. saw 7.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGLD starting from Isto Mark, who sale 9,660 shares at the price of $141.89 back on May 08. After this action, Isto Mark now owns 30,437 shares of Royal Gold, Inc., valued at $1,370,657 using the latest closing price.

Hayes William M., the Director of Royal Gold, Inc., sale 2,140 shares at $142.50 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Hayes William M. is holding 9,832 shares at $304,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.74 for the present operating margin

+53.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Royal Gold, Inc. stands at +39.62. The total capital return value is set at 9.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.22. Equity return is now at value 8.39, with 6.88 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD), the company’s capital structure generated 21.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.42. Total debt to assets is 16.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.