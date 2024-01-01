Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY) is 13.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RY is 0.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) is $136.73, which is -$14.0 below the current market price. The public float for RY is 1.40B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. On December 31, 2023, RY’s average trading volume was 1.25M shares.

RY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY) has plunged by -0.20 when compared to previous closing price of 101.33, but the company has seen a 0.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that HSBC’s proposed divestiture of the Canadian business to Royal Bank of Canada (RY) receives final approval.

RY’s Market Performance

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) has seen a 0.95% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.80% gain in the past month and a 15.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.27% for RY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.45% for RY stock, with a simple moving average of 9.63% for the last 200 days.

RY Trading at 13.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.81%, as shares surge +11.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RY rose by +0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.44. In addition, Royal Bank Of Canada saw 7.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Royal Bank Of Canada stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 3.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.10. Equity return is now at value 13.44, with 0.77 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Bank Of Canada (RY), the company’s capital structure generated 340.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.30. Total debt to assets is 19.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.