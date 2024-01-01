Revvity Inc. (RVTY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Revvity Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Revvity Inc. (RVTY) by analysts is $101.38, which is -$7.93 below the current market price. The public float for RVTY is 122.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of RVTY was 883.84K shares.

RVTY) stock’s latest price update

Revvity Inc. (NYSE: RVTY)’s stock price has plunge by -1.32relation to previous closing price of 110.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.36% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Revvity’s (RVTY) EONIS Q System is set to transform SMA and SCID testing, advancing global healthcare for infants.

RVTY’s Market Performance

Revvity Inc. (RVTY) has seen a 3.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.26% gain in the past month and a -1.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for RVTY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.94% for RVTY’s stock, with a -3.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVTY stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RVTY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RVTY in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $95 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVTY Trading at 16.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +22.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVTY rose by +3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.55. In addition, Revvity Inc. saw -22.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.59 for the present operating margin

+53.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revvity Inc. stands at +15.48. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.31. Equity return is now at value 3.03, with 1.64 for asset returns.

Based on Revvity Inc. (RVTY), the company’s capital structure generated 62.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.36. Total debt to assets is 32.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Revvity Inc. (RVTY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.