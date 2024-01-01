Repligen Corp. (RGEN) Stock Sees a-2.99 Decrease

In the past week, RGEN stock has gone down by -1.26%, with a monthly gain of 12.73% and a quarterly surge of 13.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.94% for Repligen Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.78% for RGEN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ: RGEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ: RGEN) is 88.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RGEN is 1.04.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for RGEN is 51.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.76% of that float. On December 31, 2023, RGEN’s average trading volume was 685.36K shares.

RGEN) stock’s latest price update

Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ: RGEN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.99 compared to its previous closing price of 185.35. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-19 that WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference being held January 8-11 in San Francisco. Tony J. Hunt, Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the company on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 2:15 p.m. PST.

RGEN Trading at 15.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +14.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGEN fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $172.73. In addition, Repligen Corp. saw 6.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGEN starting from Gebski Christine, who sale 3,788 shares at the price of $147.13 back on Nov 10. After this action, Gebski Christine now owns 28,787 shares of Repligen Corp., valued at $557,328 using the latest closing price.

DAWES KAREN A, the Director of Repligen Corp., sale 850 shares at $171.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that DAWES KAREN A is holding 83,741 shares at $145,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.60 for the present operating margin

+53.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repligen Corp. stands at +23.20. The total capital return value is set at 9.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.55. Equity return is now at value 6.06, with 4.65 for asset returns.

Based on Repligen Corp. (RGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 22.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.12. Total debt to assets is 16.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Repligen Corp. (RGEN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.