Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for RPAY is 79.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.07% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of RPAY was 783.44K shares.

RPAY) stock’s latest price update

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.06 in comparison to its previous close of 8.72, however, the company has experienced a 0.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Stewart Grisante – Head of Investor Relations John Morris – CEO, Co-Founder and Director Tim Murphy – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Bob Napoli – William Blair Andrew Schmidt – Citi Ryan Campbell – Barclays Steven – KBW Tim Chiodo – UBS Joel Riechers – Truist Securities Michael Infante – Morgan Stanley Joseph Vafi – Canaccord Genuity Operator Good afternoon. I’d like to welcome everyone to Repay’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

RPAY’s Market Performance

RPAY’s stock has risen by 0.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.96% and a quarterly rise of 12.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.68% for Repay Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.60% for RPAY’s stock, with a 17.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPAY stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for RPAY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for RPAY in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $9 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RPAY Trading at 19.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +13.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPAY rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.99. In addition, Repay Holdings Corporation saw 6.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPAY starting from Sullivan Thomas Eugene, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $7.40 back on Nov 22. After this action, Sullivan Thomas Eugene now owns 100,302 shares of Repay Holdings Corporation, valued at $259,000 using the latest closing price.

Hartheimer Robert Herman, the Director of Repay Holdings Corporation, sale 6,874 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Hartheimer Robert Herman is holding 63,331 shares at $54,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.77 for the present operating margin

+38.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repay Holdings Corporation stands at +4.60. The total capital return value is set at -0.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.96. Equity return is now at value -4.93, with -2.72 for asset returns.

Based on Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY), the company’s capital structure generated 51.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.05. Total debt to assets is 28.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.