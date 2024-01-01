Real-Time Update: Core Molding Technologies (CMT) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, CMT stock has gone down by -4.19%, with a monthly gain of 1.20% and a quarterly plunge of -34.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for Core Molding Technologies The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.40% for CMT stock, with a simple moving average of -15.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Core Molding Technologies (AMEX: CMT) Right Now?

Core Molding Technologies (AMEX: CMT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Core Molding Technologies (CMT) is $24.50, which is $5.97 above the current market price. The public float for CMT is 7.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMT on December 31, 2023 was 114.20K shares.

CMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Core Molding Technologies (AMEX: CMT) has decreased by -2.37 when compared to last closing price of 18.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.19% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-13 that COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: CMT) (“Core Molding”, “Core” or the “Company”), a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, industrial and utilities, medium and heavy-duty truck and powersports industries across the United States, Canada and Mexico today announced that the Company will present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference at 10:05 am CT on November 16, 2023, at The Statler Dallas, and management will also be available for 1×1 meetings that day. The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the conference host’s main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/southwest and in the investor relations section of the company’s website: https://coremt.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMT stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for CMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMT in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $24 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMT Trading at -9.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMT fell by -4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.63. In addition, Core Molding Technologies saw 42.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMT starting from ANDERSON RENEE R, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $28.51 back on Sep 29. After this action, ANDERSON RENEE R now owns 85,643 shares of Core Molding Technologies, valued at $356,352 using the latest closing price.

Zimmer John P, the EVP, Treasurer, Secretary, CFO of Core Molding Technologies, sale 10,000 shares at $28.65 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Zimmer John P is holding 174,893 shares at $286,528 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.66 for the present operating margin

+13.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Core Molding Technologies stands at +3.19. The total capital return value is set at 12.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.97. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 10.88 for asset returns.

Based on Core Molding Technologies (CMT), the company’s capital structure generated 26.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.18. Total debt to assets is 15.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Core Molding Technologies (CMT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.