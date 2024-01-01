Real-Time Update: Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Autoliv Inc. (ALV) has seen a 1.57% increase in the past week, with a 6.67% gain in the past month, and a 14.21% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for ALV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.88% for ALV’s stock, with a 17.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) Right Now?

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALV is 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ALV is $112.09, which is $1.9 above the current price. The public float for ALV is 83.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALV on December 31, 2023 was 862.24K shares.

ALV) stock’s latest price update

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 111.09. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Allison (ALSN), Autoliv (ALV) and Goodyear Tire (GT) are well-positioned to continue with their solid momentum due to their robust innovation technology and cost optimization efforts amid the current inflationary scenario.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALV stocks, with Kepler repeating the rating for ALV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALV in the upcoming period, according to Kepler is $105 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALV Trading at 9.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares surge +6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALV rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.39. In addition, Autoliv Inc. saw 43.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALV starting from JOHANSSON LEIF, who sale 11,400 shares at the price of $93.01 back on Aug 15. After this action, JOHANSSON LEIF now owns 0 shares of Autoliv Inc., valued at $1,060,282 using the latest closing price.

Carlson Jan, the Director of Autoliv Inc., sale 2,614 shares at $88.98 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Carlson Jan is holding 77,493 shares at $232,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.40 for the present operating margin

+15.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autoliv Inc. stands at +4.78. The total capital return value is set at 12.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.35. Equity return is now at value 16.85, with 5.44 for asset returns.

Based on Autoliv Inc. (ALV), the company’s capital structure generated 73.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.39. Total debt to assets is 24.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Autoliv Inc. (ALV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.