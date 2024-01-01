Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RPD is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RPD is $55.69, which is -$1.41 below the current price. The public float for RPD is 60.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RPD on December 31, 2023 was 735.20K shares.

RPD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) has plunged by -1.59 when compared to previous closing price of 58.02, but the company has seen a -3.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that Rapid7 (RPD) introduces a first-of-a-kind AI-based Cloud Anomaly Detection solution for public cloud environments.

RPD’s Market Performance

RPD’s stock has fallen by -3.22% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.08% and a quarterly rise of 24.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Rapid7 Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.72% for RPD’s stock, with a 19.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPD stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for RPD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RPD in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $55 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RPD Trading at 7.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPD fell by -3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.66. In addition, Rapid7 Inc saw 68.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPD starting from Burton Andrew F., who sale 38,577 shares at the price of $52.47 back on Nov 20. After this action, Burton Andrew F. now owns 241,038 shares of Rapid7 Inc, valued at $2,024,007 using the latest closing price.

Brown Marc Evan, the Director of Rapid7 Inc, sale 11,601 shares at $47.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Brown Marc Evan is holding 32,564 shares at $551,734 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.28 for the present operating margin

+66.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rapid7 Inc stands at -18.20. The total capital return value is set at -14.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rapid7 Inc (RPD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.