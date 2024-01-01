Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE: PACK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.80 in relation to its previous close of 6.05. However, the company has experienced a 5.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 31, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Sara Horvath – VP, General Counsel and Secretary Omar Asali – Chairman and CEO Bill Drew – CFO Conference Call Participants Greg Palm – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Ghansham Panjabi – Baird Adam Samuelson – Goldman Sachs Operator Hello, and welcome to the Ranpak Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Lauren, and I will be coordinating your call today.

Is It Worth Investing in Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE: PACK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PACK is 72.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of PACK was 466.41K shares.

PACK’s Market Performance

PACK’s stock has seen a 5.05% increase for the week, with a 41.95% rise in the past month and a 6.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.74% for Ranpak Holdings Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.23% for PACK’s stock, with a 26.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PACK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PACK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $32 based on the research report published on August 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PACK Trading at 42.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares surge +41.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACK rose by +5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.05. In addition, Ranpak Holdings Corp saw 0.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACK starting from Siebert Mark A., who purchase 5 shares at the price of $4.10 back on Nov 28. After this action, Siebert Mark A. now owns 272 shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp, valued at $20 using the latest closing price.

Siebert Mark A., the MD, North America of Ranpak Holdings Corp, purchase 267 shares at $3.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Siebert Mark A. is holding 267 shares at $1,063 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.02 for the present operating margin

+20.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ranpak Holdings Corp stands at -12.68. The total capital return value is set at -4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.04. Equity return is now at value -4.22, with -2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK), the company’s capital structure generated 65.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.43. Total debt to assets is 35.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.