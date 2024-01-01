Rain Oncology Inc (RAIN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Rain Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: RAIN) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 1.20.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-16 that Penny stocks, defined as stocks trading under $5 per share, offer traders huge upside potential but also carry significant risks. One strategy used by some investors to identify promising penny stocks is tracking insider trading activity through SEC filings.

Is It Worth Investing in Rain Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: RAIN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for RAIN is 24.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RAIN on December 31, 2023 was 213.91K shares.

RAIN’s Market Performance

The stock of Rain Oncology Inc (RAIN) has seen a -1.64% decrease in the past week, with a 15.38% rise in the past month, and a 39.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for RAIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.52% for RAIN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -56.74% for the last 200 days.

RAIN Trading at 7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAIN fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1780. In addition, Rain Oncology Inc saw -85.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAIN starting from TANG KEVIN C, who sale 40,132 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Dec 18. After this action, TANG KEVIN C now owns 3,850,513 shares of Rain Oncology Inc, valued at $48,560 using the latest closing price.

TANG KEVIN C, the 10% Owner of Rain Oncology Inc, sale 109,435 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that TANG KEVIN C is holding 3,890,645 shares at $131,322 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAIN

The total capital return value is set at -63.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.09. Equity return is now at value -97.04, with -81.79 for asset returns.

Based on Rain Oncology Inc (RAIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.24. Total debt to assets is 0.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rain Oncology Inc (RAIN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.