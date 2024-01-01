QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) has decreased by -2.73 when compared to last closing price of 13.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.77% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that The Zacks Internet – Delivery Services industry participants like GDDY, MMYT, QNST and ASUR are poised to benefit from surging smartphone and Internet penetration in emerging markets.

Is It Worth Investing in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for QuinStreet Inc (QNST) is $13.71, which is $0.89 above the current market price. The public float for QNST is 49.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QNST on December 31, 2023 was 452.15K shares.

QNST’s Market Performance

The stock of QuinStreet Inc (QNST) has seen a -0.77% decrease in the past week, with a 11.67% rise in the past month, and a 42.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for QNST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.43% for QNST’s stock, with a 21.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QNST stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for QNST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QNST in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $19 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QNST Trading at 9.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNST fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.89. In addition, QuinStreet Inc saw -10.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QNST starting from Wong Gregory, who sale 7,145 shares at the price of $12.94 back on Dec 18. After this action, Wong Gregory now owns 309,116 shares of QuinStreet Inc, valued at $92,456 using the latest closing price.

Wong Gregory, the CFO of QuinStreet Inc, sale 25,865 shares at $12.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Wong Gregory is holding 316,261 shares at $332,365 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.59 for the present operating margin

+8.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuinStreet Inc stands at -11.86. The total capital return value is set at -7.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.44. Equity return is now at value -29.63, with -20.62 for asset returns.

Based on QuinStreet Inc (QNST), the company’s capital structure generated 1.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.95. Total debt to assets is 1.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, QuinStreet Inc (QNST) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.