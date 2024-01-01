Quanterix Corp (QTRX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for QTRX is also noteworthy at 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for QTRX is $32.00, which is $4.66 above than the current price. The public float for QTRX is 34.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.22% of that float. The average trading volume of QTRX on December 31, 2023 was 370.67K shares.

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ: QTRX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.61 in relation to its previous close of 28.66. However, the company has experienced a -1.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that Does Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

QTRX’s Market Performance

Quanterix Corp (QTRX) has experienced a -1.05% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.87% rise in the past month, and a 0.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.14% for QTRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.51% for QTRX stock, with a simple moving average of 28.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTRX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for QTRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QTRX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $32 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QTRX Trading at 17.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +14.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTRX fell by -1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.60. In addition, Quanterix Corp saw 97.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTRX starting from DONNELLY WILLIAM P, who purchase 20,200 shares at the price of $24.85 back on Sep 08. After this action, DONNELLY WILLIAM P now owns 28,438 shares of Quanterix Corp, valued at $501,978 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.57 for the present operating margin

+43.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanterix Corp stands at -91.64. The total capital return value is set at -16.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.44. Equity return is now at value -10.61, with -8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Quanterix Corp (QTRX), the company’s capital structure generated 12.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.94. Total debt to assets is 9.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Quanterix Corp (QTRX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.