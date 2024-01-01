PubMatic Inc (PUBM) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of PubMatic Inc (PUBM) has seen a -4.56% decrease in the past week, with a -4.34% drop in the past month, and a 34.79% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for PUBM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.29% for PUBM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ: PUBM) Right Now?

PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ: PUBM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 468.68x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PUBM is at 1.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for PUBM is 40.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.06% of that float. The average trading volume for PUBM on December 31, 2023 was 349.12K shares.

PUBM) stock’s latest price update

PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ: PUBM)’s stock price has dropped by -2.39 in relation to previous closing price of 16.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that PubMatic (PUBM) extends its partnership with Adverty to solidify its presence in the global in-game advertising market.

PUBM Trading at 8.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUBM fell by -4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.02. In addition, PubMatic Inc saw 27.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUBM starting from Goel Rajeev K., who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $17.14 back on Dec 04. After this action, Goel Rajeev K. now owns 9,000 shares of PubMatic Inc, valued at $128,550 using the latest closing price.

Goel Amar K., the Chairman, Chief Innovation Off of PubMatic Inc, sale 3,830 shares at $17.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Goel Amar K. is holding 0 shares at $65,291 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.80 for the present operating margin

+68.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for PubMatic Inc stands at +11.20. The total capital return value is set at 12.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.33. Equity return is now at value 1.02, with 0.49 for asset returns.

Based on PubMatic Inc (PUBM), the company’s capital structure generated 8.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.05. Total debt to assets is 4.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PubMatic Inc (PUBM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.