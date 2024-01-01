Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) Stock Records 37.47% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) has seen a 6.11% increase in the past week, with a 29.62% gain in the past month, and a 37.47% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for PTGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.40% for PTGX’s stock, with a 10.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) is $40.17, which is $17.24 above the current market price. The public float for PTGX is 54.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PTGX on December 31, 2023 was 712.06K shares.

PTGX) stock’s latest price update

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.86 compared to its previous closing price of 23.13. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-08 that Protagonist Therapeutics is developing two parallel programs in different disease areas and has recovered in market valuation. The company will present important data on hematocrit control and iron deficiency in patients with polycythemia vera at the ASH meeting. PTGX is also developing JNJ-2113, an IL-23 receptor blocker, for autoimmune diseases, and has commenced clinical studies for plaque psoriasis and ulcerative colitis.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTGX stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for PTGX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PTGX in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $32 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PTGX Trading at 29.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +25.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTGX rose by +6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.01. In addition, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc saw 110.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTGX starting from PATEL DINESH V PH D, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $20.08 back on Dec 13. After this action, PATEL DINESH V PH D now owns 534,347 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,506,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-494.24 for the present operating margin

+96.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc stands at -479.26. The total capital return value is set at -50.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.96. Equity return is now at value -51.48, with -45.90 for asset returns.

Based on Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.67. Total debt to assets is 1.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.