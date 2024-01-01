Progyny Inc (PGNY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY)’s stock price has plunge by -1.51relation to previous closing price of 37.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.59% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-16 that Progyny, Inc. demonstrates strong resilience and sustained growth potential in a weak macro backdrop. The company’s revenue grew 37% year-over-year, beating estimates, with strong performance in fertility benefit services and pharmacy revenue. The contract with the federal government presents a major growth opportunity and the potential for upselling.

Is It Worth Investing in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) Right Now?

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PGNY is 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for PGNY is 82.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PGNY on December 31, 2023 was 755.96K shares.

PGNY’s Market Performance

PGNY’s stock has seen a -1.59% decrease for the week, with a 9.39% rise in the past month and a 9.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for Progyny Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.63% for PGNY’s stock, with a 4.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGNY stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for PGNY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGNY in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $46 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PGNY Trading at 10.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +8.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGNY fell by -1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.37. In addition, Progyny Inc saw 19.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGNY starting from Payson Norman, who sale 200 shares at the price of $56.29 back on Nov 23. After this action, Payson Norman now owns 580,656 shares of Progyny Inc, valued at $11,258 using the latest closing price.

Schlanger David J, the Executive Chairman of Progyny Inc, sale 76,031 shares at $37.66 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Schlanger David J is holding 88,439 shares at $2,863,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.97 for the present operating margin

+21.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Progyny Inc stands at +3.86. The total capital return value is set at 7.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.45. Equity return is now at value 12.06, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Based on Progyny Inc (PGNY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.01. Total debt to assets is 1.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Progyny Inc (PGNY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.