PRA Group Inc’s (PRAA) Stock: A 15.15% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of PRA Group Inc (PRAA) has gone up by 4.42% for the week, with a 44.04% rise in the past month and a 36.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.83% for PRAA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.15% for PRAA’s stock, with a 11.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PRA Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRAA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRAA is 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PRAA is $28.67, which is $28.47 above the current price. The public float for PRAA is 37.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRAA on December 31, 2023 was 361.83K shares.

PRAA) stock’s latest price update

PRA Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRAA)’s stock price has plunge by -2.06relation to previous closing price of 26.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.42% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that PRA Group’s (PRAA) third-quarter results gain from improved cash collections and solid portfolio purchases.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRAA stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PRAA by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PRAA in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $35 based on the research report published on May 08, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

PRAA Trading at 41.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +41.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRAA rose by +4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.14. In addition, PRA Group Inc saw -22.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRAA starting from FREDRICKSON STEVEN D, who purchase 26,000 shares at the price of $19.31 back on Aug 29. After this action, FREDRICKSON STEVEN D now owns 139,709 shares of PRA Group Inc, valued at $502,060 using the latest closing price.

Connelly Marjorie Mary, the Director of PRA Group Inc, purchase 7,425 shares at $20.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Connelly Marjorie Mary is holding 29,512 shares at $149,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.48 for the present operating margin

+70.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for PRA Group Inc stands at +12.13. The total capital return value is set at 8.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.19. Equity return is now at value -5.23, with -1.43 for asset returns.

Based on PRA Group Inc (PRAA), the company’s capital structure generated 217.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.48. Total debt to assets is 63.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PRA Group Inc (PRAA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.