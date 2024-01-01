Popular Inc. (BPOP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) has plunged by -0.71 when compared to previous closing price of 82.66, but the company has seen a 2.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-12-29 that SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, January 25, 2024. Popular will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Corporation’s website: www.popular.co.

Is It Worth Investing in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) Right Now?

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Popular Inc. (BPOP) is $84.13, which is $2.05 above the current market price. The public float for BPOP is 70.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BPOP on December 31, 2023 was 369.08K shares.

BPOP’s Market Performance

The stock of Popular Inc. (BPOP) has seen a 2.46% increase in the past week, with a 11.71% rise in the past month, and a 30.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for BPOP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.98% for BPOP stock, with a simple moving average of 27.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPOP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BPOP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BPOP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $86 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BPOP Trading at 13.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +11.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPOP rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.34. In addition, Popular Inc. saw 23.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BPOP starting from SEPULVEDA ELI, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $71.70 back on Nov 28. After this action, SEPULVEDA ELI now owns 35,208 shares of Popular Inc., valued at $717,040 using the latest closing price.

NEGRON EDUARDO J., the Executive Vice President of Popular Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $71.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that NEGRON EDUARDO J. is holding 36,108 shares at $719,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BPOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.95 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Popular Inc. stands at +35.25. The total capital return value is set at 21.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.75. Equity return is now at value 17.31, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Popular Inc. (BPOP), the company’s capital structure generated 38.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.62. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Popular Inc. (BPOP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.