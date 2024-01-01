Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSE: PLYM)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.82 in comparison to its previous close of 24.27, however, the company has experienced a 0.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-30 that Plymouth Industrial is a REIT that leases industrial real estate like warehouses and distribution centers. Income-oriented investors may want to look elsewhere because the dividend yield is low and the payout unlikely to grow at a good pace. However, value investors should consider the significant discount to NAV, reasonable use of leverage, and very high growth of the business over the years.

Is It Worth Investing in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSE: PLYM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PLYM is 1.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM) is $24.88, which is $0.81 above the current market price. The public float for PLYM is 44.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. On December 31, 2023, PLYM’s average trading volume was 264.10K shares.

PLYM’s Market Performance

PLYM’s stock has seen a 0.25% increase for the week, with a 11.54% rise in the past month and a 14.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.42% for PLYM’s stock, with a 10.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLYM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PLYM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PLYM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $25 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLYM Trading at 9.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +10.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLYM rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.85. In addition, Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc saw 25.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PLYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.50 for the present operating margin

+17.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc stands at -9.34. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.35. Equity return is now at value 0.11, with 0.04 for asset returns.

Based on Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM), the company’s capital structure generated 180.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.29. Total debt to assets is 61.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.